Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 photo: One awkward Christmas

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 is set to arrive on Showtime this weekend and moving forward, things are gonna get strange. That’s especially the case for one Angela Bishop.

What’s going on here with Iron Lake’s resident Chief of Police? Let’s just say that she’s in a pretty uncomfortable position for the time being. At the end of this past episode, we saw her in a situation where she was starting to piece together that Dexter Morgan was the Bay Harbor Butcher. Yet, she can’t have him know that and for now, she needs to continue to put on this façade of still being his girlfriend. (Granted, he’s hidden enough stuff from her where she’d be totally justified breaking up with him.)

The image above is one of the few that have been released by Showtime and in this one, Angela is clearly right next to Dexter enjoying some holiday festivities … though “enjoying” is a word clearly up for debate. He’s clearly having a good time, while she’s just trying to keep things together long enough to get more evidence. She probably thinks that being close to Dexter at this point is a way to get a tiny bit more information out of him, but she’ll need to find a way to do it in secret. Otherwise, she runs a pretty-serious risk of everything falling apart entirely for her.

If this story is going to be resolved this season (which feels likely), things are going to have to move fast. We’ll just have to wait and see where they go from here…

