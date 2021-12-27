Blue Bloods season 12: Should Erin become Manhattan DA this season?

Blue Bloods is not often known for its long-term stories, but they have certainly set up a great one for Erin Reagan. Could she really become the Manhattan District Attorney?

At this point, it’s pretty clear that Bridget Moynahan’s character is openly considering a run for the office, and we think that with this show in particular, the metaphorical toothpaste has already left the tube with this. If the show spends so much time on this only to later retreat on it, we’ll be feeling let down tremendously. We think that she’s going to run.

With this in mind, the question then becomes when the writers actually want this election to happen. If they want to follow when it happens in real life, we could be waiting until November. However, there are sometimes primaries in the spring and that could be something that they focus on. We personally would like to see Erin make a firm decision sooner rather than later, that way the writers can move on to the next part of the equation: Seeing an actual campaign.

One of the things that makes this story so interesting is that Blue Bloods, more often than not, tends to steer clear of politics. Instead, they opt to focus more on cases, crimes, and controversies. With Erin at this point, however, it’s unavoidable that politics are going to be a key discussion point. How can they not be? Maybe we won’t see a discussion of all the issues, but Erin may figure out how to best sell her message as to how she’s the right person for the job.

As for how this would impact the other characters, it’s pretty clear with Frank: He’s the police commissioner! There are going to be suggestions about conflicts of interest and the like.

What do you think is going to happen with Erin on Blue Bloods season 12?

