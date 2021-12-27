Landscapers season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at HBO?

With the finale poised to air in just a matter of hours, it feels like the perfect time to raise the following question: Will there be a Landscapers season 2 at HBO? Or, are we looking at this point at the end of the road?

When it comes to a lot of shows out there, we think it’s easy to dive into some sort of substantial debate about their long-term future. However, in this case there’s not all that much of a debate that really needs to be had: The finale today is the end of the series. From the start the series, starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, was meant as a limited one — four parts and that’s it. It’s also based on true events, and the true-crime nature of it all means that you have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end.

Is this the last we’ll hear of Landscapers tonight? Probably not when you think about awards season. Colman and Thewlis are powerhouse performers and we can certainly see them getting nominations, even though the lack of attention towards this series in America may make it harder for them to garner some wins.

So rather than expect a season 2 to unearth itself here in the near future, we’d say that you’re better off expecting there to be some sort of additional series moving forward with these leads and the same production team. It makes sense for HBO to want to work again with some fantastic performers, and that’s the sort of thing we expect them to commit to.

In the long run, they are certainly better off doing this than trying to stretch a story beyond its natural end; that’s something that we tend to believe never goes all that way, and HBO has definitely experienced that firsthand here and there.

Do you want to see more of Olivia Colman and David Thewlis on HBO with a different series after the Landscapers finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







