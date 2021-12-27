Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: A John, Jamie showdown (video)

This weekend marks the Yellowstone season 4 finale on Paramount Network, and it certainly feels clear now how intense things are going to be.

For some more evidence of this very thing, take a look at the promo below! John Dutton is starting to understand more that the time has arrived for there to be a fight in Montana, and we think that this will exist on many fronts.

Take, for example, between John and his own son Jamie. The conversation between John and Garrett Randall was certainly telling. In that, Kevin Costner’s character claimed that he did everything he could to set up Jamie for success; if Garrett wants to undo that and if Jamie wants to let that happen, that is 100% his choice. We think that this is a particularly interesting story just because John can’t see some of his own faults; the love Jamie needs is different, for example, from the love Beth needs. Yet, there’s no denying that John is 100% a better father than the guy who murdered Jamie’s own mother and went to jail for it.

We had assumed over the past episode or two that John had finally realized that Riggins wasn’t the sole person responsible for the attack on the ranch; yet, that isn’t fully the case. Until he recognizes that Garrett is the main perpetrator here, that makes him vulnerable. This is a guy who needs to be dealt with as soon as possible.

Elsewhere…

Be prepared also in this episode for Jimmy to be forced into a choice between Mia and Emily. To us, Emily seems 100% to be the better option. While she may be in a totally different part of the country now, Mia pushed Jimmy more into rodeo even after he was hurt, whereas Emily seems to be more accepting of who he actually is.

