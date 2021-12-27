Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, December 27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we about to dive back into the world of this show and get some laughs?

For us personally, we’ve always loved the idea of this show doing some sort of Christmas Special — just think about all of the fun antics we could see from Oliver with that! For starters, there’s a good chance for him to riff on some ridiculous Christmas broadcasts or over-the-top holiday traditions. We know that this show is at its best when it is offering clarity and laughs to serious issues, but we appreciate things just as much when they are completely and utterly silly.

Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see any of that tonight. There is no new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air, and we don’t get the sense that there will be for a little while. The plan seems to be to bring the show back this February, which has been the case for most of the past several years. We know that HBO likes to have the show around from that point until around November, give or take.

From our vantage point right now, the thing that we’re the most excited about is that this break gives everyone a chance to recharge and come back fresh. This may be why Last Week Tonight is one of the best late-night shows on TV, and also why it continues to feel so relevant. There’s a good bit of time where we’re left to sit around and miss it, and because of the length of its main segments, there’s a chance for all of them to go viral from one week until the next.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news on Last Week Tonight premiere date over the next month or so.

