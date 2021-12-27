1883 season 1 episode 3: Will it air on Paramount Network?

Following the second episode airing on Paramount Network tonight, let’s have a discussion about 1883 season 1 episode 3, shall we? Are you going to have a chance to see it on the network down the road?

Well, here is where we come bearing some bad news: At the time of this writing, there are no immediate plans for the linear network to broadcast the latest installment of the Yellowstone prequel. Instead, they will be airing the first two episodes of season 1 back to back after the season 4 finale of the flagship show next week. The idea here to to get people hooked on the show but, soon after that, convert people into Paramount+ subscribers. We know that it sticks for people who don’t want to pay extra for streaming, but this was a carefully-designed strategic move by Paramount. It’s also a similar strategy that they employed for another Taylor Sheridan series in Mayor of Kingstown.

Do you want to get a few more details now about what the story will be moving forward? Then we suggest that you check out the 1883 season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

James butts heads with Shea and Thomas about an important decision. Tensions rise in camp when an accusation is made. Elsa begins a flirtation with a cowboy.

This is an episode, titled “River,” that will give you even more of a sense of life out on the trail. This is not going to be an easy next several weeks for the Duttons, as they figure out just how dangerous and untamed much of the wilderness is. They will be forced to deal with the weather, unexpected threats, and in some ways each other. We know that eventually some characters make it to what is now the Dutton ranch … but that doesn’t mean that all of them will.

