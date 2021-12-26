Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following tonight’s big finale, can you expect a Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 renewal to happen at HBO? Or, is the long-running comedy featuring Larry David suddenly at an end?

If there was ever a show that is totally up in the air insofar as the future goes, this is it. It’s taken huge breaks in the past, and there’s never been any pressure on Larry or the creative team to turn this into an annual event. Of course, the downside to this is that at any given point, there’s a chance we’ve just seen the final season. For a long time, we thought that was the case before Larry went on Saturday Night Live as Bernie Sanders and received somewhat of a career surge.

We suppose that the first order of business here is whether or not HBO wants another season, but we think personally that’s a foregone conclusion. Curb has a devoted audience, and they are the sort that would subscribe to HBO specifically for the purpose of watching this show. These are the sort of essential programs that any premium cable channel should want.

From here, it all then comes back to whether or not Larry would want to do more. We never saw any promotion that this was the final season (not that matters), and nor have we seen the star come out and say that he’s 100% ready to hang it up. Our feeling, at least for now, is that we could get at least one more season after this one. However, we don’t think there’s some long-term life that we should be expecting beyond that. David is 74 years old, and there are only so many different comedic situations to really riff on.

When could another season premiere?

Should Curb Your Enthusiasm come back, our feeling is that it would do so at some point in 2023 — we don’t think there’s going to be a hurry to do more episodes, mostly because that’s never been the case.

