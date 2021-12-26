Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? The season 20 future

Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Are you going to have a chance to dive further into season 20? Within this article we’ll dive further into that subject — and then also look ahead.

So where should we begin here? Do we have some great news to hand down? Unfortunately, this is where we have to be the bearer of bad news. We’re in the midst of a two-week hiatus for the animated staple, with it currently slated to return on Sunday, January 9. Fox is using the post-NFL ratings bump over the next little while to try and launch some other shows. They recognize that Family Guy is not going to be going anywhere. With that in mind, the folks at the network can plug this in virtually whenever they want.

To better tide you over for the next new episode, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

An accident leaves Peter with a high-pitched voice, and Jesus coaches him into fending off the other choir boys; meanwhile, Stewie is attracted to Lois’ new masculine physique in the all-new “Mister Act” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Jan. 9 (9:30-10:00 PM ET / 8:30-9:00 PM CT / 7:30-8:00 PM MT / 9:30-10:00PM PT) on FOX. (FG-1908) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So what’s happening after this hiatus?

Think in terms of another hiatus! One of the things that we know about this time of year is that there are a lot of breaks, whether it be due to awards shows, the NFL playoffs, or for this year in particular the Winter Olympics. There could be another Family Guy episode at some point in January/early February, but in general we’re bracing for a good bit of schedule-related chaos until we eventually see things stabilize a little bit more when we get around to late February or early March.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Family Guy right now

What do you want to see on Family Guy season 20 when the show comes back on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







