Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Is season 13 hiatus over?

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we finally at the end of the hiatus that’s been going for most of the month?

We wish we had a favorable answer to this question, mostly because we know there’s a lot of enthusiasm out there for more of this show. After all, we share in much of it! Unfortunately, though, the series is still off the air, and is going to continue to be MIA for at least one more week. Pending some sort of last-minute change you will get a chance to see season 13 episode 7 on January 2, and then also one titled “A Land of Wolves” on January 9. There’s no indication yet as to what is coming beyond that, but we’re hoping to have a little bit more information in due time. (Just know that with the NFL playoffs and the Olympics coming, there will be another hiatus at some point in the reasonably near future.)

In the event that you haven’t seen the two synopses below, we do think they do a good job of setting the stage.

Season 13 episode 7, “Lost Soldier Down” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

Season 13 episode 8, “A Land of Wolves” – The NCIS team scrambles to find Kensi, when she is attacked and kidnapped by a mysterious militia group while helping a group of migrants cross the border, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 9 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

