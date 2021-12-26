Succession season 4: Why Logan’s health could still be a factor

Succession season 4 isn’t something we’re going to see on HBO for a long time — we may as well prepare for that now.

We know that there are a lot of questions at the forefront of the show right now. Take, for example, if Kendall, Shiv, and Roman can actually work together for a larger purpose! Or, what’s going to happen between Shiv and Tom after he went behind her back to make his move. All of this is important but, at least to us, we’re curious about something that was set up at the start of the series: The state of Logan Roy’s health.

New Succession video! Take a look below for some of our most-recent thoughts on the series and the epic season 3 finale. Once you watch that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s a source for all sorts of other updates that you do not want to miss.

Have we had some reminders here and there that he isn’t in good shape? Sure, with two great examples of that being what happened with Adrien Brody’s Josh on his own island and then also the UTI that created ALL sorts of chaos.

Yet, Logan’s health was a central part of the show’s pilot episode, even to the point where Kendall was set to assume the role just because his father couldn’t do it anymore. Yet, amidst the discussions with Lukas and/or GoJo, there really wasn’t much talk about Logan’s health at all. It doesn’t sound like he will be in charge of anything day-to-day with the company, but it also doesn’t sound like his health is being taken much into consideration. If something does happen to Logan, there does need to be a succession plan still … even if that isn’t being discussed as much now with Alexander Skarsgard’s character moving into potentially a larger role.

Given this show’s tendency to surprise, remember that Logan’s health could be important to season 4 — even while his children try to figure out some other sort of way to jostle control from him. It’s the sort of twist that could come around at virtually any time and we have to be prepared for a LOT of surprises as a result of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Logan Roy’s story on Yellowstone season 4 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way that you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







