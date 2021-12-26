Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+? A look ahead

Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+? There is a good chance you’re still looking for that at this point.

So where should we start off this particular piece? Well, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here … again. There is no new episode of the show today on the streaming service. Not only that, but there won’t be one over the course of the next few weeks, either. What’s the reasoning for that? It has to do with the David Boreanaz series being on a prolonged hiatus. It kicked off earlier this month, and it will be going for one more week. There is a new episode set for January 2, and we should have at least a few more details over the next several days all about it.

So what is going to be coming up next on the series? Well, for starters, you’re going to be seeing a huge story all about Jason Hayes as he struggles with his TBI and needs to be saved from himself. However, a big part of the problem here is him not quite recognizing that he needs to be reaching out for. There’s only so much that Clay, Ray, and the rest of Bravo can do in this situation. They’re worried about his future but, in the end, there are also concerns about their own so long as he continues to be self-destructive.

We’re anticipating a handful of episodes in the new year and through those, the action and intensity is probably going to amplify. One of the most important things to note here at the moment is the oh-so-simple fact that the show is on a new streaming service and with that, of course, comes a chance to tell stories that are darker and more true to what these men and women go through on a regular basis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







