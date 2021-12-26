Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8: Did Kurt kill Harrison?

To call Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 a game-changer still isn’t doing it justice. After all, more and more people are starting to see Kurt Caldwell’s true colors.

When it comes to this particular episode, we saw Harrison himself realize how much of a monster Kurt really is.

For most of the past couple of episodes, we’ve learned that Kurt wanted revenge on Dexter for what happened to Matt — after all, he’s known for a while the truth. He just hasn’t acted out on it! He got close to Harrison so that eventually, he could try to stage a situation where he could kill “Jim’s” son right in front of him. On paper, it seemed like things were going in that direction.

Yet, Kurt didn’t account for Dexter managing to overtake his captor! He showed, up rescued Harrison, and it seems like now, he’s finally going to tell his son the truth about being bathed and blood and having the same inner darkness that he does. Maybe this means that he’ll teach him the Code, or at the very least show him more empathy.

The good news out of this episode is that Harrison and Dexter are closer than ever before. The problem? Kurt’s still out there, and it feels like Angela is starting to get closer to figuring out that Dexter was the Bay Harbor Butcher so many years ago in Miami.

What did you think about the events of Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8?

Do you think all of this will bring Dexter and Harrison closer together? Be sure to share in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

