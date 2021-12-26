Outlander season 6 video: A sweet Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe scene

This Christmas the folks over at Outlander handed down quite the delightful Christmas present — a season 6 sneak peek with Jamie and Claire!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a romantic scene featuring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters as the two of them react to the arrival of Tom Christie, one of many new faces who will be turning up when the show comes back in March. We know quite a bit about Tom already from the source material, but a lot of show-only viewers could be in for quite a shock.

The sneak peek does illuminate at least one part of the history between Tom and Jamie: Their time spend together at Ardsmuir. This is where Jamie was locked up during at least some of the time Claire was away, and this was absolutely trying on every part of his soul. Yet, he tells Claire that while he suffered, he knew that he had an angel looking out for him in present in Claire: He saw her looking out for her. It’s touching, and we think that Jamie on some level took comfort in the fact that Claire didn’t know precisely what happened to him. It is a stark contract to Tom, whose family was told that he had died.

There are multiple threats that will need to be contended with throughout the sixth season. For starters, you’ve got the aftermath of what Claire went through at the end of this past season. Meanwhile, there is also the specter of the Revolutionary War hovering over everything. The show is taking its time to get to the formal start of the conflict, and that is most likely reflective of how, in history, the war didn’t just start in a blink. There were a lot of moving parts that eventually got us to that place.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Outlander

What do you most want to see in the Outlander season 6 premiere as a whole?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them.

Wake up, #Outlander fans. It's time to open your gift: a sweet moment between the Frasers from Season 6. 🎁 Happy holidays! pic.twitter.com/hEVukwlDf1 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 25, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







