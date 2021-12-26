Death in Paradise season 11 premiere date: After the Christmas Special…

Following the big Christmas Special today on BBC One, do you want to know the Death in Paradise season 11 premiere date? What about more details on what lies ahead?

The first order of business here is making the following clear: The folks behind the scenes of the network aren’t making you wait TOO long in order to see what’s coming up next. The first episode of the next season is airing on Friday, January 7 and from there on out, we imagine that the new season would air precisely in the way that you’d expect. During the first episode back prepare for more twists and turns, but above all else a great mystery. Even though the show has featured a lot of different cast members over the years, it always manages to capture its setting in a fantastic way.

Below, take a look at the full Death in Paradise season 11 premiere synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

When a seemingly simple kidnapping ends in murder, Neville and the team must work out what went wrong and how someone ended up dead.

There are eight episodes in this season and with that in mind, there’s time to explore a LOT of different mysteries coming up down the road. We don’t necessarily expect one to connect to another, but this is a show where we don’t necessarily need that sort of thing. The only thing that we really want out of it is a great mystery week in and week out with some different locales and unique characters. There’s a reason why Death in Paradise has aired for so many seasons — it knows precisely what it is, and also the best way to impress its viewers every single week.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Death in Paradise right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Death in Paradise season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







