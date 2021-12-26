Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 3 air date, spoilers

After the big premiere today, are you curious to learn more about Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 3 next week? Let’s just say there’s a lot to dive into here!

Take, for starters, a chance to see Fogg in yet another location here in Yemen: We know that this series is incredibly ambitious, and a big part of what makes it so fun is going to be seeing some of these characters in a different place week in and week out. If you want David Tennant and the rest of the cast to be repeatedly challenged, this show is going to be a great chance for that to happen.

So what is specifically coming up story-wise here? We suggest that you check out the full Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Stuck on Yemen’s west coast, foolhardy Fogg decides on a dangerous desert crossing, leaving Abigail Fix in a place where even a fellow Englishwoman proves hostile.

We do think that this episode will provide a lot of the adventure that people out there are seeking, and we do hope that this show continues to satisfy as a whole. Doing a series like this in 2021 can prove challenging; not only is there a great cost associated with spending so much time “around the world,” but the idea of going around the world in any time greater than 24-36 hours is not anywhere near as impressive as it was a good century-plus ago.

We feel like we’ve said this a handful of times already, but it always bears repeating: We’d check out a story featuring Tennant no matter when it aired or what the subject matter is. The fact that this is based on a beloved piece of source material is really just the icing on the cake.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







