NCIS season 19: Three characters in need of a big spotlight

As we wait for more NCIS season 19 episodes to arrive, why not have a discussion about characters? Or, to be specific, why not talk about ones in need of a spotlight?

While it’s not entirely clear how many episodes CBS is going to produce this season (omicron adds even more uncertainty to that), we are at least moving forward under the assumption that there are plenty more to come. With that in mind, there should be time for some character spotlights and, for now, there are three people we’d love to see there be a focus on coming up.

Jessica Knight – Think about how little we know about her right now, save that she lost much of her former team and she’s clearly had some trust issues in her past. She doesn’t have the best relationship with her mom, but what else is there? Could there be a romantic arc between her and someone else? You’ve got a great actress in the role in Katrina Law so honestly, we want a little bit of something more now that we’re almost ten episodes into the season.

Leon Vance – Rocky Carroll directs so many episodes of the show at this point that at times, it feels like he gets less actual screen time. This is a bummer since Leon’s one of the show’s most interesting characters! He’s the boss and with that, is the vessel for us to see how NCIS interacts with other parts of the government. If we aren’t exploring more of his personal life, it’d at least be nice to see some more stories about this organization and some others in federal law enforcement.

Tobias Fornell – He’s not a series regular and with that, there’s of course no guarantee that we’ll even see more of him coming up. With that being said, though, it goes without saying that we want more of this character! In addition to being a great connection to Gibbs, he’s incurred so much personal tragedy that we’d love to see him have a few more wins. How about a more lighthearted story for the character?

