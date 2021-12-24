Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Tariq, Lauren trouble ahead?

As we prepare ourselves for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 in the new year, it feels easy to say that one big relationship is going to crumble. To be specific, we’re talking here about the relationship between Tariq and Lauren.

Is Lauren one of the more reckless characters on the show? You could argue that, but we’d say that she’s one of the most easily manipulated. She wants to do the right thing but because she’s so blind to the truth, she doesn’t know what the right thing is.

At a certain point this season, we wonder if she’s going to come to the realization that everyone around her has been playing her. When it comes to Carrie and/or the police, they don’t really use her as some sign of respect; she’s a means to an end for them. She’s being taken advantage of by someone who is supposed to just be an educator and there’s nothing about this that will, for sure, help her future. She didn’t have to be involved in anything for Tariq to eventually be arrested.

Given that Tariq is arrested now, though, this should introduce a new wrinkle into this relationship. Is she forced to see him more for who he really is, and what will she think of that? We know he’s only guilty of one of the two murders he’s being accused of, but murder is still murder.

We know that for many people out there, Lauren has been compared to Angela from the original Power — she represents a life that Tariq could have away from a criminal enterprise. Yet, unlike Ghost, Tariq hasn’t tried to ever run from said enterprise. He’s thought that he could have it all when really, he’s about to have nothing. Lauren’s a divisive character, but we imagine that she’s going to have a huge role in the second half of this season.

