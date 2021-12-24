Yellowstone season 4 episode 9: Will Summer have a big role?

As we inch closer to Yellowstone season 4 episode 9, we understand that some key characters could stand out in surprising ways.

Take, for example, Summer Higgins. Piper Perabo’s character was first introduced as an activist, but she surprisingly forged a bond with Kevin Costner’s character of John Dutton. Meanwhile, Beth was also able to use her and the protesters to leverage the press — she recognized that the two do share at least some common interests, even if they don’t see eye to eye on everything.

As Beth continues to try and take down Market Equities from the inside, don’t be shocked if we do end up seeing her have an even larger role in what is going up in the final episodes. She knows a world that nobody in the Duttons fully understands. She recognizes how to generate national attention and make people care for causes that Beth doesn’t understand due to her own upbringing. They’ll never be the best of friends, but neither one of them want pristine Montana property to become some tourism haven that destroys the entire ecosystem.

Is it possible that there’s something more for Summer and John Dutton as well? In theory sure, but we’re not really anticipating there being something altogether long-term here. They come from such completely different walks of life, and John opting to run for Governor at this point is going to put most of his focus there. He may not want it per se, but he recognizes that it’s a necessary evil for him being able to push things forward with the ranch.

Remember that Yellowstone is going to continue airing on Paramount Network — there is no hiatus this weekend because of the Christmas holiday.

