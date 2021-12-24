The Wheel of Time season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

With today marking the season 1 finale on Amazon, it makes sense to ask the following: Will The Wheel of Time season 2 happen at Amazon? Is there more we have to look forward to here?

We won’t make you wait all that long here before handing down the good news: You are going to have a chance to see more of the show down the road! The fantasy adaptation was actually renewed for more back in the spring, long before the first season even premiered. This was a tremendous show of faith by the company in the future of a big-budget epic, and it’s similar to what they’ve decided to do with the upcoming The Lord of the Rings.

So is it great that we know the show is coming back already? Absolutely, but we’re also hugely conscious of the fact that we’ll be waiting a really long time in order to see it. Fantasy series take a LOT of time to make, whether it be filming in a wide array of locations or adding in all of the effects after the fact. At the moment, we’d consider ourselves lucky if we get a whiff of season 2 at the end of next year — this is going to take time, and the rise in the omicron variant could cause some delays still. We’re at a point where it’s FAR too early to know one way or another precisely what’s going to happen here.

In the end, though, we’re pretty confident already that there’s going to be a season 3 of The Wheel of Time. While Amazon is not the sort of place to release a lot of viewership data for their series, we do get the sense that the show is a big hit for them so far. For those who want more of the source material adapted, this is very-much great news.

