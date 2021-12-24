Dickinson season 4: Is it renewed or canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big finale on Apple TV+, can you expect a Dickinson season 4 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road now? There are, just like you would imagine, a handful of things to talk through in this piece.

The first order of business here, though, is passing along the unfortunate news: Today is the series finale. It was announced some time ago that this would be the final season, and the writing has been building towards what you saw tonight for quite some time.

In theory, we recognize that there could have been more of the show’s version of Emily Dickinson’s life. After all, she lived far longer than this show is able to really present here. The goal of the Hailee Steinfeld show, though, wasn’t to be some complete biography; instead, it was out from the start to give you a very specific look into the woman’s life. It was never meant to give you a detail-by-detail account of everything that happened to her; instead, it set out to capture some of the essence of who Emily was plus spotlight some of the key players in her life.

Of course, if you love Hailee Steinfeld, there are ways to catch more of her on TV already — earlier this week, the finale of Hawkeye season 1 streamed on Disney+. While we recognize that Marvel is super-secretive when it comes to some of their characters, we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of her — whether it is in TV or film, however, remains to be seen. A little bit of patience could be required when it comes to figuring that out.

