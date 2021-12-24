The Witcher season 3: When will filming begin for Netflix drama?

We’re almost a week removed from the season 2 premiere, so why not continue the conversation on The Witcher season 3? There is, after all, still a lot to look forward to! The renewal announcement was made some time ago and while there are other parts of the overall world out there for this show, we wanna keep things focused on the flagship for the time being.

Rest assured that, so long as the virus doesn’t overwhelm productions (and there is real concern of that), you will see the cast and crew back in action before to long. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had the following to say about the current plan:

…We’re done writing season three, which is exciting. We will start production, God-willing, with the current state of the world, in 2022. And we’re just continuing rolling on, but the premiere of this season, I think, has become really key to that and people’s excitement around it. That’s what is keeping me going forward right now.

It is very clear that doing a show like this does have its fair share of challenges. Take, for starters, the fact that it is big-budget, requires a lot of locations, and is not easy to shoot during a pandemic. There’s also a good bit of post-production time required after the fact to ensure that everything is perfect. Hissrich also noted in the aforementioned interview that one of her greatest fears around season 2 was that people wouldn’t care anymore after such a long delay in it coming out. Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

We do think that there’s potential for there to be many more years of The Witcher, but we’ve learned through Netflix over the years to not take a single thing for granted. Right when you start to think that a show is reasonably secure, Netflix will throw a curveball at you and decide to cancel it. That’s something that you absolutely have to keep in mind and it’s why continued viewership is essential.

