Dexter: New Blood video: John Lithgow breaks down Trinity’s return

While it’s been known for a while that John Lithgow would be back on Dexter: New Blood, it wasn’t clear when it would be. With that in mind, it was certainly a surprise to see him near the end of this past episode. It was a chance to remind ourselves of the infamous Arthur Mitchell a.k.a. the Trinity Killer, and also see how the murder of Rita sticks with Harrison, even though he was a baby at the time it happened.

So who better to turn to in order to discuss Trinity than Lithgow himself? This is what we’re quite pleased to do today!

In the video below, you can see the iconic actor diving into how he was called to reprise the role, plus how eager he was to dive back into this world again after so many years. His presence was brief, but the material was as horrifying as we’ve ever seen — there’s something so unnerving about the way that John plays this part, from the way he speaks to the dark motivations behind what he did. While there are a number of fantastic villains from this series, it’s fairly clear to us that Trinity is near the top of the list.

Is it possible that we see Lithgow again? In theory sure, but we never got the indication that this would be something more than a brief cameo. In between this and David Zayas recently coming back as Batista, we’re pretty thrilled that there were at least two significant names from the past brought back beyond just Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter. Technically, there are more still out there, though it’s far too early to know if we’ll see them.

Are there any other familiar faces you want to see before Dexter: New Blood concludes?

He blew up #Dexter's world. @johnlithgow takes us behind the scene of #Trinity's return with Michael C. Hall, Clyde Phillips, and set designer Eric Weiler. pic.twitter.com/jQbJJRsGza — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) December 23, 2021

