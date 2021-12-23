This Is Us season 6 photo: New look at the Big Three!

With the This Is Us season 6 premiere coming to NBC one week from Tuesday, we’re excited to have so much more in the way of promotion!

Today, what that includes is actually rather simple: A new photo showing none other than the Big Three in Randall, Kevin, and Kate Pearson. The image above is heartwarming and rather sweet, even if it doesn’t give all that much away in terms of what lies ahead.

The truth here is that in the past, it was fairly common to get these sort of cast promotional photo sets leading up to the new season of a show. Yet, this has become less and less a common thing as broadcast ratings fall and with the pandemic, it’s harder and harder to pull things like this off.

We are glad to have something like this, though, leading into the start of the final season. For starters, it’s a reminder of the closeness that exists with everyone in the cast. It’s also another great opportunity to be reminded of the show’s most-important theme: Family. We know that there’s a lot of emotion associated with this series week in and week out, but we don’t honestly think the end of the show is designed solely to make you cry. Instead, it’s about showing gratitude and taking stock in all of the wonderful things that you do have. When the dust settles, this is something that will always matter greatly.

This Is Us will officially be back on Tuesday, January 4 on NBC.

