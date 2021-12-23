Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get more of Organized Crime, as well? As you would imagine, we’ll hand over some answers in this article — but also share some more scoop!

So where should we start things off here? We suppose it’s by making it clear that, unfortunately, both of these shows are still off the air for the time being. What’s the reason for it? It’s much like you would assume: It has every bit to do with the holiday season being here. Neither one of these shows will be back until January 6, and that’s when you can see the fallout of everything that happened in the crossover! When it comes to SVU in particular, you may get a little more information as to what Benson was doing leading up to Christmas Day.

Want to get a few more details on both of these episodes? Then check out the synopses below, as they were made available over the past few days.

SVU season 23 episode 10, “Silent Night, Hateful Night” – 01/06/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU is called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve. Rollins catches up with an old flame. TV-14

Organized Crime season 2 episode 10, “Nemesis” – 01/06/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a notorious cybercriminal escapes a high-security prison, Stabler must team up with an unlikely informant. Kilbride takes Nova under his wing. TV-14

There are hopefully going to be at least a couple more episodes coming before the Olympics, though nothing has been said about any additional crossovers for the time being. While another could be coming, we wouldn’t be shocked if we are forced to wait until after the original Law & Order returns to the air following the Winter Games.

