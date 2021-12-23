Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to get to see the other side of that literal cliffhanger from last week’s episode?

It goes without saying that we desperately need answers to what we just saw — we all do! Owen Hunt’s fate is very much up in the air and while we hope that he survives the SUV careening off the side of the cliff, there’s no guarantee he will. We’ve just been burned SO many times by characters getting killed off on this show; we know that it’s a complete and utter mistake coming into anything with this show feeling confident.

Unfortunately, we won’t get answers to these mysteries tonight. As a matter of fact, Grey’s Anatomy will continue to be off the air until we get around to late February. The presence of the Olympics is one of the reasons for the delay, though there is a silver lining here: By the time the series is back, there will be less of a need for repeats much of the rest of the way. The first episode back is an enormous crossover with Station 19 where the fate of Owen will likely be revealed; also, we can figure out Meredith’s next move in regards to Dr. Hamilton and also see how Link reacts further to seeing Amelia kiss Kai.

So when are we going to get some more details for what lies ahead? More than likely, that’s not going to happen until early February; ABC does not like to release synopses TOO far in advance, as they love to have an air of mystery and something left to the imagination.

If you haven’t seen the promo yet for what lies ahead, take a look at it below!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight, and where do you think things are going to go from here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







