Barring some unforeseen miracle, it does unfortunately look like we’ll be waiting for a little while still to see James Spader and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode for the remainder of the year, with the main reason for that being the holiday season. The plan for now is to bring The Blacklist back in two weeks on January 6, and hopefully there will be more beyond that the remainder of the month.

So what can we say for now? “Between Sleep and Awake” is the title for season 9 episode 7, and the synopsis gives you a sense of where the story is going — and the spotlight that will be on Donald Ressler:

01/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : In a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen’s death. TV-14

We know that we mentioned Spader earlier on in this piece and the sad irony here is that there’s no 100% confirmation he’ll even be in this episode. We’ve seen that happen once before with the episode “Brothers.” Yet, we do at least know that this is a long season and there will be plenty of opportunities to bring the cast in down the road. We’d expect on some level spotlights about at least a few different characters; eventually, we’re also going to learn more about what caused Reddington and Dembe to go their separate ways, as well.

