Fantasy Island season 2 premiere date hopes at Fox

Following tonight’s big holiday episode,, do you want to score the Fantasy Island season 2 premiere date at Fox? What about more news on what could be coming up next?

The first order of business that we’ve got here is making it clear that yes, there is going to be another season! Despite some relatively-low ratings in the summer (at least through live measurements) Fox decided to bring the new version of the classic series back. In a statement, here is what the network’s president of entertainment Michael Thorn had to say:

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, ‘Fantasy Island’ was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer … Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on ‘Fantasy Island’ open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

We imagine that one of the appeals to doing a show like Fantasy Island is simply the opportunity to tell more unique one-off stories. You can dive into one story, enjoy it, and then also get a chance to see something totally different the next go-around. Our hope is that we’ll see some awesome guest stars as time progresses.

When will we see next season?

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we’re thinking that a July or August start date is most realistic. We can’t imagine the show airing in-season with the ratings it got last summer, but the tone and visual appeal of Fantasy Island make it perfect for the summer months.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fantasy Island right now

When do you want to see Fantasy Island season 2 premiere over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







