And Just Like That season 1 episode 5 promo: Carrie’s hip surgery

As you move into And Just Like That season 1 episode 5 on HBO Max next week, be prepared for a major downside to aging: More health problems.

For Carrie Bradshaw, it looks like one of the big issues that she’s forced to confront here is having hip surgery. She’s not someone who ever loves to admit weakness, and at one point, she finds herself using an umbrella as a cane! This is going to sideline her to a certain extent, but the last thing it’s going to do is stop her entirely. She’s going to work on her show remotely, still communicate with her friends, and go to physical therapy — to the surprise of basically no one, her therapist has to be one of the most handsome ones in existence.

So will she recover? We have 100% confidence in that! We don’t think this is a storyline that is supposed to make us worried about Carrie at all; instead, it’s designed to make her focus on different parts of her life; much of the point of this Sex and the City follow-up is focusing in on who some of these people are now as opposed to just who they were.

As for what’s going on with some of the other characters, be prepared to see Charlotte trying her best to keep up with some of her mom friends — but also struggle with it. This is something that is reasonably new to her! Meanwhile, we’re also going to have a chance to see in here Che pay Miranda a visit — there’s something clearly between the two of them, but where will it eventually lead?

