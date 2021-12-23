Hawkeye season 1 finale: Is this the same Wilson Fisk from Daredevil?

Now we’ve had a chance to see Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin in action on Hawkeye, it’s time for a very important question. Is this actually the same version of the character that we saw through multiple seasons of Daredevil?

Typically, the answer to this question would be 100% a no-brainer. Typically, everything within the larger MCU tends to blend together. However, we’ve seen most of the Marvel – Netflix shows pushed to the side, really to the point that you had to wonder whether or not they’d be fully acknowledged again. Luckily, that is starting to change with Charlie Cox potentially going to be more involved moving forward as Daredevil — and speaking to TVLine, Vincent D’Onofrio himself confirmed that he was under the impression the Hawkeye Fisk is the same one we saw on his previous show, albeit with a few tweaks:

“Obviously, in the show, he’s physically stronger and can take more physical abuse. But emotionally, and as far as the history that was discussed about what’s been going on, was done with connecting as many dots from Daredevil to Hawkeye as possible … There are obviously things that we can’t connect — for instance, he’s stronger — but as far as how I played him and the history that I carry myself from and into Hawkeye, he is the same guy.”

We think that in the end, it’s easy to overlook a couple of things like his strength; technically, moving forward they could write something in to even explain that! The character’s future is still unclear, given that he seemingly was shot by Maya in the Hawkeye finale. Yet, we wouldn’t be shocked if he turned up over in the Echo spin-off in development, or in some sort of feature involving Spider-Man or Daredevil. There’s also a history with The Punisher, as well, if Marvel does more with that character. (That could prove tough given that he’s the least Disney-friendly of the bunch.)

