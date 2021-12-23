Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka would welcome Andrew Garfield!

Could Cobra Kai down the road have an appearance from none other than the great Andrew Garfield? We know that it’s a really fun thing to think about.

If you missed the news from earlier this month, the former Spider-Man and The Social Network star revealed that he’s such a fan of the Netflix show, to the point that the cast recorded a series of video messages for him! It has to be one of the most adorable things ever and now, stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are more than happy to welcome him on board, if he ever does choose to turn up.

In a new interview with ET Canada (watch below), the two actors make it clear that they’d love for Andrew to come on board the show. Who wouldn’t want a big-name celebrity / superfan to make an appearance? It’s another way for Cobra Kai to get attention, not that it really needs more given how big a hit it already is.

Here’s the one bit of bad news about trying to cast Garfield, beyond the fact that he’s incredibly busy. The show has already wrapped filming season 5! That means the earliest we could see him is season 6 and technically, it’s hard to know if there will even be a season 6. We get a sense that creatively, there could be more story left to tell, but it’s ultimately going to be up to Netflix as to long long the show goes on their platform.

Beyond the Garfield talk, be sure to watch the end of the video as Zabka has a genuinely heartfelt statement about how the show has inspired kids to get into karate and find their own sense of peace and confidence.

