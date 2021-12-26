Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

There are of course multiple things worth noting in regards to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9, but we should begin with this: It’s the penultimate one of the season! Also, it could be the second-to-last one of the whole series.

Most of you probably know about this already, but it does bear repeating that the Michael C. Hall series is billed as a limited series. We still have a hard time thinking that for sure it’s going to end this season, but keep that in mind alongside everything else as we get closer to the finale. There’s all sorts of chaos now as Dexter and Harrison both could be in a lot of danger, and other characters start to question their future, as well.

To get a few more specifics now on what you can expect to see, be sure to check out the full Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

Dexter and Harrison find themselves closer than ever over Christmas break. What kind of gifts will this father and son give to one another? But this brings this father and son into the crosshairs of a very violent and scary serial killer. Angela starts to wonder if Iron Lake is not the cozy and safe place she always thought it was.

Will Dexter or Harrison actually die? We don’t think that it would happen until the finale, but it’s clear already that actions within this world have consequences. Look at what happened to Deb! Entering the final episodes of this season we’re worried and there’s no way around that.

