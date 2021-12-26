Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we about to dive into the world of Tariq St. Patrick again? If you find yourself curious, we’re more than happy to hand down an answer.

As for whether or not it’s an answer you’ll be happy to hear … let’s just say that we have some coal for your metaphorical Christmas stocking.

Watch our most-recent Power Book II: Ghost video now! If you look below, you can get all of our thoughts regarding the most-recent episode of the show, one that was stuffed full of craziness. Once you do that, we recommend that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reviews over the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Power Book II: Ghost on the air either tonight or next week, as Starz decided that they wanted to bring it back on Sunday, January 9. They didn’t publicize this all that much during the actual episode, and you had to look on social media in order to find out the news.

So what is going to be coming up moving forward here? There are a few different things to be hyped for, and a lot of it starts with the current state of Tariq himself. At the end of this past episode we saw Michael Rainey Jr.’s character be arrested for the deaths of both Jabari and Ramirez, even though he only killed the father. What’s he going to do to get out of this situation? He has the support of Davis but, for the time being, not too many other people.

Meanwhile, be prepared for the second half of this season to revolve around what happens with Lorenzo and Monet now that he’s out of prison — and, ironically, right after she made the choice to be with Mecca. What we’re saying here is that things are going to be MESSY.

