Doctor Who season 14: Jodie Whittaker makes her pick for next Doctor

Who is going to be the star of Doctor Who for season 14? Obviously, it’s FAR too early to tell. There are multiple appearances still to come from Jodie Whittaker in this role, and we imagine we’re months away from an official name getting out there.

Even with all of this being said, though, Jodie was kind enough to already share her pick. Speaking an interview on Radio 1’s Going Home with Vick and Jordan, here is some of the actress had to say (per Entertainment Weekly) about her personal pick:

“If we had the power to choose … I’m going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, is Lydia West. If I had the power!”

For those unaware, West is an actress best known for her work on HBO Max’s It’s a Sin. Is there a chance she’d get consideration? Sure, but the real important quote here is “if we had the power to choose.” Ultimately, neither Jodie nor anyone else in the cast has much say in any of this. The decision on the next Doctor will likely be a decision between returning showrunner Russell T. Davies and high-up executives at the BBC. Given that this franchise is so enormously important to the network all over the globe, they are going to do whatever they can to ensure that they get on the same page with it.

The next new episode of Doctor Who will be a special on New Year’s Day, one featuring the return of the iconic Daleks. The eventual departure of Jodie and the regeneration of the thirteenth Doctor is going to take place a little later on in 2022. More details about that, and the future of the Companions, are forthcoming.

Who do you want to see become the next star of Doctor Who?

