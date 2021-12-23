It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s big finale on FXX, are you hungry for an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 premiere date? What about more news on what lies ahead? If you’re interested in either one of these things, we’re happy to help within!

So where should we start? It’s probably with sharing some REALLY great news if you did not know already: This series is officially renewed through season 18 already! Sunny has proven itself to be a true labor of love, and also serves as the longest-tenured live-action sitcom in the history of American television. (We’re talking number of years here, as opposed to the number of episodes.)

While you sit around and wait for more of the show to come out, rest assured that there’s no cause for concern. You may also know that the majority of the show’s cast have other projects that they actively work on, and they balance out some of those with doing this show. They’ll need to align their schedules for a few months and work to ensure they can get back to the pub and have some more absolutely-insane fun.

Our personal hope is that you’re going to have a chance to see season 16 at some point in 2023, though there’s a lot that still needs to be worked out leading into this and and the network will obviously have final say even after production for the season is wrapped. Personally, we do hope that they go for more of a longer rollout; there’s no denying that season 15 was short to begin with, but airing multiple episodes a week made it fly by far too fast.

