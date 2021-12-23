This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Jon Huertas teases big Miguel episode

For quite a long time now within the world of This Is Us, there have been questions about Miguel. It’s no secret that we’ve wanted answers, and the good news is that now, we’re at a point where we could be inching close to getting them.

With this being the final season, of course, there isn’t that much time to explore him! Miguel is undoubtedly one of the most unheralded characters this season. We’re talking about someone who was long thought of as a subject of scorn solely on the basis of not being Jack. Yet, he does love Rebecca, and there is a fascinating story to tell about how the two came together, fell apart, and eventually reunited years down the road.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, actor Jon Huertas makes it clear that there are a number of things we’ll be diving into soon with this character, though it remains to be seen when this big spotlight is going to actually air:

“It’s really going to set up who Miguel is, what made him the person he is, how he’s played into the Pearson family dynamic and why … The scenes that we have shot that are starting to touch on the relationship have been, some of them very touching, a couple very sad, a couple very exciting.”

Through this Miguel episode, we hope to also get an answer to another important question: Where is he in the flash-forwards? He, alongside Kate, is one of the most important characters who has yet to turn up.

