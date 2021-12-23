Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10: Stabler’s new crisis

As we prepare for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10 in the new year, Elliot Stabler is almost certainly still going to be going through a lot. Think about everything on his plate! His son Eli just went through a deeply traumatic incident, and we also know now that Richard Wheatley is now a free man after the judicial system decided that they didn’t want to try him again.

Moving into the next episode airing on January 6, Elliot is going to have all of this on his plate; then, you’re going to add a few other elements, as well. The title for this upcoming episode is “Nemesis,” which is 100% the sort of thing that sounds ominous in every way possible.

For a few more specifics on where things are going to go from here, we suggest that you check out the full Organized Crime season 2 episode 10 synopsis:

01/06/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a notorious cybercriminal escapes a high-security prison, Stabler must team up with an unlikely informant. Kilbride takes Nova under his wing.

Is it possible that this informant is Wheatley himself? The promos that are out there for this episode suggest some sort of forced partnership is coming, and we know that Dylan McDermott is poised to be a big part for at least the next portion of the season. While we’re not sure that these two characters can be going at each other in such a way forever, it’s undeniable that it is compelling for the time being and we’re very much eager to see where things go from here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10?

Do you think there’s any chance Stabler can work with Wheatley? Be sure to share some of your early thoughts and expectations below! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

