Survivor 42 cast reveal: When should we expect it?

Now that we’re one week removed from the season 41 finale, isn’t this the proper time for a Survivor 42 discussion? We tend to think so.

We’ve already had a chance to see a first trailer for the new season; if you haven’t had a chance to watch that yet, be sure to take a look below! On the surface, it does feel like the producers are going for a similar vibe to everything we had in season 41, for better or worse — and that includes a billion twists.

So what about a cast reveal? Even though the first trailer gave us a glimpse of some of the people we could be seeing coming up, we didn’t actually get any names or faces. The time will come where this happens, but it’s not going to be taking place in the next month and a half, at least. Given that the show is back on Wednesday, March 9, we would say to keep your eyes peeled around the second or third week in February. CBS has a system when it comes to cast reveals that works more or less like clockwork, and we don’t think they have some huge incentive to change things up.

Around the time of the cast reveal, that’s where we should learn about a few new wrinkles to the game. Remember that season 41 and 42 filmed back to back and with that in mind, production will not have known what viewers liked/didn’t like about the earlier season’s twists. Yet, they may have adjusted things on the fly based on what they saw with their own eyes in 41. (Fingers crossed, at least, on that.)

