The Blacklist season 9 debate: Does Agnes know more?

On the most recent episode of The Blacklist season 9, we had one of the first major twists of the season! In this, we learned that Liz not only read the letter that was meant for her in the event that Reddington was dead, but that she shared some of its contents with Agnes.

Obviously, there’s one angle to this reveal that suggests that Dembe could be the biggest thorn in Reddington’s side moving forward — we still hope that they can come back together, but no doubt it’s going to be messy. For how, though, let’s talk about the side of this from Liz Keen’s daughter.

Is it possible that Agnes knows more than what she said on the last episode, and we could learn about some of that later? Absolutely it is, with the primary reasoning for this being there was no reason for Agnes to say more than what she did. What she revealed to Reddington was in the context of a game and from what we could gather, he did not want to push her in fear of making the whole situation uncomfortable. If there’s another time to get more info he could, but where things get tricky is that he doesn’t need to push her. He knows what’s in the letter.

What would be more interesting to us, meanwhile, is if there’s a chance for Harold to know more — or, maybe he has and hasn’t had a chance to discuss it yet! These are things to think about until the show returns on January 6.

What do you think we could still learn from Agnes moving into The Blacklist season 9?

