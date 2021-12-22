Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 photo: Why is Frank in court?

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 is the second episode of the new year and, for Frank Reagan, it will take him out of the Commissioner’s Office in a way that he is not altogether used to.

So what is going to be going on here? In this episode titled “On the Arm,” Tom Selleck’s character is going to be investigated an NYPD captain, someone who is “using her badge to get free wares from local stores.” As you can imagine, that’s a problem — maybe they are using some sort of intimidation or another process of that variety to get what they want. Maybe they are promising some sort of undue benefit in return.

No matter what the cause is, it’s clear just from this image alone that we’re leading up to a courtroom showdown that could get testy, and you should go ahead and prepare for that accordingly. We imagine that Frank will be intent on presenting his very particular side of the story and from there, we’ll see how the process plays out.

On paper, what probably excites us the most is that this episode is going to give us an opportunity to see Frank working alongside Erin to some degree, given that her knowhow within the DA’s office would theoretically make her important here.

On a side note, wouldn’t it be nice if we actually knew within this episode whether or not Erin was actually running? That’s one of those threads that the producers have been dangling for a rather long time now but, unfortunately, there still isn’t much info on it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11?

How do you think this particular story is going to play out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







