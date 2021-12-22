Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 spoilers: John and Beth Dutton clash!

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 this weekend, we’re pleased to share a few new details courtesy of Paramount Network!

For those who haven’t heard already, let’s start off here with the title of “No Such Thing as Fair.” We feel like if you are a regular viewer of this show, then you understand already a little bit of what that means. We want to think that good people will be rewarded and that bad people will get their just desserts, but the world doesn’t quite work like that. Sometimes the bad guys win even when they don’t deserve to.

Now, let’s get to some of the newly-released details! We have the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 synopsis below, and we highly suggest that you take a look at that:

John and Beth squabble. Cowboy School is over for Jimmy, who has an important decision to make. Kayce begins a new quest. Jamie realizes Garrett’s past might affect his own future.

For John and Beth, we’re sure that much of their disagreement has to do with the future of the ranch alongside John’s new-found mission to run for Governor. He’s reluctantly in this position, so we tend to think he’ll do whatever he can in order to get out of it if he can find another candidate. Beth, meanwhile, recognizes that she needs him in that position in order for her to be able to accomplish some of her own goals! There’s a real push and pull here and you should expect that to play out over the final episodes.

As for Jamie, we think there’s one thing that would cause him to separate from his father: His own interests. Sure, Garrett wanting to kill John and the rest of the Duttons is bad, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the real catalyst for change here is simply Jamie recognizing that he can’t run for office with his dad’s criminal past looming over him.

