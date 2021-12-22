Snowfall season 5: When to expect new teaser to premiere

Yesterday, FX first announced the glorious news that Snowfall season 5 is going to premiere on Wednesday, February 23. So when can you expect the first footage for it? Let’s just say it’s going to happen sooner than you’d think.

In a press release this week, the network confirmed that there will be some sort of teaser that airs on Christmas Day during the ESPN / ABC slate of NBA programming. The idea here is clearly corporate synergy — FX is owned by the same parent company as the other two networks, and this is going to be one of the biggest TV events that the greater Disney family has for the remainder of the year. The next biggest thing is New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, but that’s not for another week and it may not draw anywhere near the same audience as a slew of NBA games.

So what do we think a new teaser will show off? We believe the first order of business will be showing the current state of Franklin Saint’s empire. With him putting down the cane, we took it to mean that he’s letting go of whatever limitations he had and is going all-out. We expect this to be a bold, dangerous season, and it would be nice to get some sort of look into Teddy / Reed’s role, as well. The end of season 4 created at least some ambiguity around him as he’s dived SO deep into his operation.

