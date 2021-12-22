Dexter: New Blood ratings reach a new high; more season 2 hopes

From the moment that Dexter: New Blood was first announced on Showtime, we knew that it was going to be a big-time hit. With that being said, it was still hard to expect that it was going to get stronger and stronger as the season progressed!

According to a new report from Deadline, the most-recent episode of the show drew 2.34 million viewers across all platforms on Sunday. That’s the largest release-day viewership that any episode has seen so far since the revival premiered. It’s incredibly impressive, and we of course wonder if it will grow across any of the other installments coming down the line.

Will there be any more ratings records set moving forward? There are some challenges, mostly in that episode 8 is going to air after Christmas when viewers are going to be off doing a lot of other things.

Because of these ratings, we of course do wonder if Showtime is thinking about a season 2, or at least some sort of spin-off. The network has continued to shy away from making any big promises here, with one of the big reasons for it being that they probably don’t want to give anything away about the end of this season. If the show’s renewed, for example, the assumption would be that Dexter makes it out alive — and, for now, the producers clearly want you to be worried about.

Our hope is obviously that there is more — but we need some sort of fantastic finale first! The more this show is like the earlier seasons, the better off it will be.

