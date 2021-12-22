The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose: Are Michelle, Nayte still together?

Following the big proposal tonight between Michelle Young and Nate, we got to see them on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. With that, of course, comes the inevitable question: Are the two still together? What is their future going to hold here?

We should start by going ahead and saying this: The proposal between the two was fantastic. It was clear just on the basis of that alone that they were into each other and definitely wanted to make things work after the fact. With that being said, we also know that this franchise is not real life and there are a significant number of roadblocks that can pop up over time. This is why it is so rare that anyone ends up marrying the person who they picked at the end of their season. As of late, the trend has been more ending up with someone you eliminated along the way! Look at Arie, Jason, or even Katie Thurston dating someone she previously sent home rather early.

Leaving Mexico, it was clear the two were ready to make things work. Once we saw the two of them together during the After the Final Rose, it was clear that the two of them were totally still in love. They had a looseness and a chemistry about them that was even stronger than it was on the show! There didn’t appear to be any issues between the two of them — as a matter of fact, they seemed stronger than ever! Nayte was vulnerable, they looked happy, and they are planning for a future together.

Nayte also made it clear during the interview tonight that he is planning to move to Minnesota, and that he would be there over the next few months. The show even gave them a down payment on a house!

