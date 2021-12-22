Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 10 spoilers: Christmas Eve crimes

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 10 is going to be doing something you don’t see with a television show all that often. Rather than airing a Christmas episode before December 25, they’re going to be doing so after the fact on January 6.

What makes this episode so important is that, in a lot of ways, it offers some context to events we’ve already seen on Law & Order: Organized Crime. On that show, we saw earlier this month that Olivia wasn’t at Elliot Stabler’s Christmas Party. Could she have shown up after the episode ended? Sure, but that’s not the indication that we got. This episode, titled “Silent Night, Hateful Night,” could be our opportunity to learn a little bit about what was going on in that time. Judging from the synopsis below, it absolutely seems like the entire SVU had their hands full.

For a few more details right now, be sure to check out the full SVU season 23 episode 10 synopsis now:

01/06/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU is called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve. Rollins catches up with an old flame.

For those who have not heard, the “old flame” that you are going to see in this episode is none other than Donal Logue’s Declan Murphy. He obviously has a deep personal history with Rollins and there could be a lot to dive into here! In general, we expect this episode to spend a lot of time with the members of SVU who weren’t as involved with the crossover. Those episodes were such an undertaking that it had to be balanced out here somehow.

