Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 spoilers: More on Stella Kidd’s return!

In the event that you had not heard already Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 is going to be airing on January 5, and there is a lot that makes it significant.

Take, for example, the return of Stella Kidd! After many weeks away Miranda Rae Mayo is going to be back as a major part of this upcoming story. Not only that, but we at least have some confirmation that she will back around her other colleagues in Firehouse 51. This is, by no means, not a confirmation that she will be there in the long-term, but this at least tells us that we will have a little while in order to see her as a part of the story. There are questions aplenty we have regarding that, including what her role will be after Boden already offered the truck lieutenant role to Pelham.

Of course, there are also questions about the status of Severide and Kidd’s relationship, but that’s an issue we can get a little more into down the road.

Want to see a few more details about this episode overall? The title is “Back with a Bang,” and the synopsis below offers some more insight:

01/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel. After that incident, Ritter begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver.

Clearly, there is going to be no easing into anything when it comes to throwing Stella right back into danger and, in general, you should expect much of that for the rest of the season. Chicago Fire is not the sort of show that will ease into anything slowly. Why start that now?

