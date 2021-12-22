The Bachelorette finale: Where is Tayshia Adams at?

Where is Tayshia Adams during tonight’s The Bachelorette finale? If you are wondering about that, we’ve got an explanation within.

Before we get too much into the status of Tayshia, though, can we talk about ABC’s crazy decision to have a live finale with tons of people packed in to a small space? While we know everyone was tested prior to getting a seat for the show, this is an idea that still doesn’t make a whole lot of sense from a risk/reward perspective. (Kaitlyn Bristowe ended up revealing midway through the show that due to social media “chatter,” i.e. backlash, everyone in the audience will be wearing masks the rest of the show.)

As for Tayshia, she was missing due to someone close to her testing positive for COVID. This was a precaution the show took straight from the get-go, and it meant that Kaitlyn was left to host the remainder of the show solo. (Admittedly, the two-host format never worked all that well during some of the studio shows, since it often led to a really stunted delivery since the two needed to get equal time.)

Below, you can see Tayshia discussing her absence from the finale, making it clear that the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” while also wishing Michelle the very best on her big night. Tayshia likely remembers some of the finale-night feelings well from at this point a year ago, though for some odd reason she didn’t end up getting an After the Final Rose like Michelle is getting.)

For the next season of The Bachelor, the show will have a different host stepping into the role in Jesse Palmer.

Miss being with my @BacheloretteABC family tonight!! Was recently exposed here in NYC and out of abundance of caution, I didn’t travel to ensure all are safe on set! ♥️ Tonight is your night @michelleyoung, I’m here in NYC rooting for you as always!! 😘 — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) December 22, 2021

