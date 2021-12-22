Is Queens new tonight on ABC? New season 1 episode 9 spoilers

Is Queens new tonight on ABC? After the huge episode 8 cliffhanger, it only makes sense that you’d want more of this show as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, here is where the bad news comes into play: There is no new episode tonight, which means that we’ll be stuck waiting a LONG time to get more news on Brianna’s condition. We feel like the tail end of this past episode is evidence that the character is actually still alive, but we’ll have to wait and see precisely what’s going to happen there. With Eve on maternity leave, we do at least think the character is going to be MIA for a good while.

So while you do wait for Queens to come back, do you want a few more details for what’s coming up? This is where we can help! Just go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Bars” – Valeria makes an impulsive decision about her future that stuns the women; and while Lauren deals with an overzealous fan turned up-and-coming rapper, Naomi comes face-to-face with her old rival, Zadie aka Lady Z (Remy Ma), on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Obviously, there’s going to be a LOT of great stuff coming on the show, so we hope that plenty of people watch live to ensure that it comes back for another season. Right now, we’re very-much concerned over the future of Queens, especially since it couldn’t manage a significant ratings boost despite having one of the best lead-ins out there in The Bachelorette in terms of having a compatible audience. (Or, maybe it wasn’t as compatible as anyone hoped.)

