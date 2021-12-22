Snowfall season 5 premiere date set on FX; get new details!

For everyone out there waiting to get a Snowfall season 5 premiere date, we come bearing great news!

Today, the folks over at FX confirmed that the Damson Idris-led series is going to be coming up on Wednesday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern; they also shared a first-look photo at the new season above. The series is coming off of arguably its greatest season yet, so the clear hope here is that somehow, they can find a way to keep momentum going and deliver a story that is every bit as great as what we’ve seen so far.

If you do want to get a few more details regarding what the story of season 5 will be, we’ve got an official synopsis that is stuffed full of details:

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force – and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA.

Of course, we’re really curious about what happened to Franklin’s father Alton, but it’s clear that this is a mystery the producers want to keep for now.

