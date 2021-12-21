Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? The season 1 schedule

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Are we back on the air now after a relatively brief hiatus?

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment tonight, and this hiatus is continuing for a little while still. Fox doesn’t want to just burn off the rest of this season during the holidays, so if you’re someone who is hoping for a season 2 down the road, we’d go ahead and consider that good news. (Of course, there are other reasons for concern but we’ll get into those a little later on down the line.)

For those who are wondering when Our Kind of People is back on the air or what the remainder of the schedule is going to look like, we want to help you out with that. The series is currently planning to return on January 11 and then the following week, the remaining episodes will air together as a two-hour finale. The idea there may be to create some sort of event to get people really excited for what could be coming up then.

Unfortunately, we’re still too far away to have more details on any of these stories, and we’re probably going to have to stay patient in order to see them. Our hope is that before the end of the year, we’ll be better able to set the metaphorical table here. If you’ve watched the first part of this season, though, then you likely know already what’s coming in terms of drama. It’s the same thing this show has brought to you most of the way.

