Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special: Helen George, cast set the stage

With the Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special coming to BBC One and PBS in just a matter of days, why not get a larger look at what’s to come?

In the video below, you can see Leonie Elliott, Helen George, and a number of familiar faces all do their part to prepare your for what is sure to be a lively, fun, and potentially emotional hour of television. There is a lot to dive into and be excited for over the course of it! For starters, at the center of this special is going to be the potential Boxing Day wedding for Cyril and Lucille; this story will be about their relationship in a way that we haven’t seen before!

If you’ve watched Christmas Specials for Call the Midwife over the years, then you have a good sense of what to expect here tonally. There won’t be happy moments all across the board here, but you will get occasional opportunities to smile and more than likely a heartwarming ending. Nobody wants to end their Christmas Day feeling altogether bummed out about what they just saw on television.

For the cast of Call the Midwife, you get a sense just through watching this video alone that this is a real labor of love for every single one of them. They have their normal Christmas and then, for a stretch of time every year, they get to pretend that they are in the holiday season once more. We’re sure that it must be rather awkward being bundled up in holiday sweaters in the spring/summer, but there’s still something about the spirit of the holiday that transcends.

Remember that on the other side of this special there is a Call the Midwife season 11 coming, and it will premiere in 2022.

Countdown to the #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special: Another exclusive sneak peek!! 🎅🎄📺👶🚲

Our cast talk hen parties, magical snow… and having two Christmas festivals each year!

The Christmas Special:

Christmas Day on @BBCOne 🇬🇧& @PBS 🇺🇸🇨🇦

December 26th on @BBCFirstAus 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/9I5aglofhY — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 21, 2021

